Le Moyne Dolphins travel to the Pittsburgh Panthers

Le Moyne Dolphins (1-2) at Pittsburgh Panthers (2-2) Pittsburgh; Tuesday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Pittsburgh hosts Le Moyne. Pittsburgh…

Le Moyne Dolphins (1-2) at Pittsburgh Panthers (2-2)

Pittsburgh; Tuesday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Pittsburgh hosts Le Moyne.

Pittsburgh went 13-19 overall with a 9-7 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Panthers gave up 67.0 points per game while committing 16.1 fouls last season.

Le Moyne finished 7-11 in NEC play and 1-15 on the road last season. The Dolphins shot 35.4% from the field and 31.3% from 3-point range last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.