Le Moyne Dolphins travel to the Pittsburgh Panthers

Le Moyne Dolphins (1-2) at Pittsburgh Panthers (2-2)
Pittsburgh; Tuesday, 6 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: Pittsburgh hosts Le Moyne.
Pittsburgh went 13-19 overall with a 9-7 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Panthers gave up 67.0 points per game while committing 16.1 fouls last season.
Le Moyne finished 7-11 in NEC play and 1-15 on the road last season. The Dolphins shot 35.4% from the field and 31.3% from 3-point range last season.
