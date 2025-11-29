Le Moyne Dolphins and the Monmouth Hawks play in Easton, Pennsylvania

Monmouth Hawks (3-3) vs. Le Moyne Dolphins (3-4) Easton, Pennsylvania; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Le Moyne takes on…

Monmouth Hawks (3-3) vs. Le Moyne Dolphins (3-4)

Easton, Pennsylvania; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Le Moyne takes on Monmouth at Kirby Sports Center in Easton, Pennsylvania.

The Dolphins have a 3-4 record against non-conference oppponents. Le Moyne has a 2-4 record against teams above .500.

The Hawks are 3-3 in non-conference play. Monmouth is fourth in the CAA with 36.2 rebounds per game led by Jason Rivera-Torres averaging 8.5.

Le Moyne averages 76.6 points per game, 4.6 more points than the 72.0 Monmouth gives up. Monmouth averages 7.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.6 fewer made shots on average than the 9.6 per game Le Moyne gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Trent Mosquera averages 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Dolphins, scoring 13.3 points while shooting 41.3% from beyond the arc. Shilo Jackson is shooting 68.5% and averaging 14.0 points.

Stefanos Spartalis is averaging 14 points and 5.2 rebounds for the Hawks. Justin Ray is averaging 13.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.