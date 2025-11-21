Le Moyne and Cornell square off for non-conference matchup

Cornell Big Red (2-3) at Le Moyne Dolphins (1-3) Syracuse, New York; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Le Moyne…

Cornell Big Red (2-3) at Le Moyne Dolphins (1-3)

Syracuse, New York; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Le Moyne takes on Cornell in out-of-conference play.

Le Moyne went 7-24 overall with a 6-7 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Dolphins allowed opponents to score 69.0 points per game and shoot 43.6% from the field last season.

The Big Red are 2-2 in road games. Cornell is 1-1 in games decided by at least 10 points.

