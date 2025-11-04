Live Radio
Lazar Djokovic scores 21 as VCU knocks off Wagner 103-74 to begin season

The Associated Press

November 4, 2025, 12:04 AM

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Lazar Djokovic scored 21 points as VCU beat Wagner 103-74 on Monday night in a season opener.

Djokovic also had five rebounds for the Rams. Terrence Hill Jr. added 17 points and five assists. Brandon Jennings pitched in with 15 points, eight rebounds and six assists.

Sam Smith led the Seahawks with 16 points. Binael Basil had 11 points and nine rebounds and Jaden Baker had 11 points and four assists.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

