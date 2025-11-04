Lazar Djokovic scores 21 as VCU knocks off Wagner 103-74 to begin season

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Lazar Djokovic scored 21 points as VCU beat Wagner 103-74 on Monday night in a season…

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Lazar Djokovic scored 21 points as VCU beat Wagner 103-74 on Monday night in a season opener.

Djokovic also had five rebounds for the Rams. Terrence Hill Jr. added 17 points and five assists. Brandon Jennings pitched in with 15 points, eight rebounds and six assists.

Sam Smith led the Seahawks with 16 points. Binael Basil had 11 points and nine rebounds and Jaden Baker had 11 points and four assists.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.