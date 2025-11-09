Layla Hays scores 20 for No. 21 Iowa women in 119-43 win over Evansville

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Layla Hays scored 20 off the bench, and Chazadi Wright and Ava Heiden recorded double-doubles…

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Layla Hays scored 20 off the bench, and Chazadi Wright and Ava Heiden recorded double-doubles for No. 21 Iowa in a 119-43 win over Evansville on Sunday.

The Hawkeyes (2-0) had six scorers in double digits. Wright scored 16 points and grabbed 10 rebounds while Heiden added 14 points and 10 assists.

Iowa pulled away off a 25-0 run that started with 3:40 left in the third quarter and ended with 6:22 left in the game. Iowa shot 65% from the field and 54% from 3-point range, including netting nine 3’s in the first quarter.

Evansville (0-2) was led by Logan Luebbers Palmer, with 12 points. Camryn Runner scored 10. The Purple Aces committed 20 turnovers, resulting in 38 points by the Hawkeyes. Iowa extended its all-time record over Evansville to 4-0, with its last win coming on Nov. 10, 2022.

___ Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP women’s college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-womens-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.