Layden Blocker, Brandon Maclin rally DePaul past Georgia Tech 75-61 at Emerald Coast Classic

DESTIN, Fla. (AP) — Layden Blocker had 14 of his 18 points in the second half when Brandon Maclin scored 14 of his 16 to rally DePaul to a 75-61 victory over Georgia Tech on Friday night at the Emerald Coast Classic.

Kam Craft had seven points to lead all scorers and help Georgia Tech (5-2) take a 32-25 lead at halftime and the Yellow Jackets upped their advantage to nine in the first 2:30 of the second half.

Blocker had a three-point play, Maclin hit two 3-pointers and Kaleb Banks hit from distance to finish a 15-4 run that gave DePaul (5-2) a 44-40 lead with 12:28 to go.

The Yellow Jackets tied it 52-all on a layup by Kowacie Reeves Jr., but Blocker answered with a 3-pointer and Maclin followed with a layup as the Blue Demons led for the final 6:11.

Blocker made 5 of 9 shots and all seven of his free throws. Maclin hit 6 of 12 from the floor. Benson totaled nine points and nine rebounds. RJ Smith had nine points and five boards off the bench.

Akai Fleming had 13 points to lead Georgia Tech and Mouhamed Sylla scored 10 with seven rebounds.

Up next

DePaul will play the winner of the nightcap between Drake and LSU in the championship game Saturday. Georgia Tech will play the loser for third place prior to the title game.

