Lawson’s 20 points lead Morgan State over Central Penn 101-77

BALTIMORE (AP) — Rob Lawson’s 20 points and five assists helped Morgan State defeat Central Penn 101-77 on Thursday night.

Alfred Worrell Jr. scored 18 points for the Bears (1-1). Elijah Davis finished with 14 points, seven rebounds, seven assists, and three steals.

Dahsan King led the way for the Knights with 16 points and two steals. Riley Youg added 15 points for Central Penn. Connor Jenkins had 11 points and four assists.

