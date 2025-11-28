Lawson leads Loyola Marymount against CSU Fullerton after 23-point outing

Loyola Marymount Lions (2-3) at CSU Fullerton Titans (2-4) Fullerton, California; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Loyola Marymount visits…

Loyola Marymount Lions (2-3) at CSU Fullerton Titans (2-4)

Fullerton, California; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Loyola Marymount visits CSU Fullerton after Jess Lawson scored 23 points in Loyola Marymount’s 71-52 win against the Idaho State Bengals.

The Titans are 1-2 in home games. CSU Fullerton is second in the Big West with 12.5 offensive rebounds per game led by Nicole Steiner averaging 4.2.

The Lions are 0-2 on the road. Loyola Marymount ranks ninth in the WCC with 12.6 assists per game led by Andjela Matic averaging 3.2.

CSU Fullerton scores 65.5 points, 8.7 more per game than the 56.8 Loyola Marymount allows. Loyola Marymount’s 40.0% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.4 percentage points lower than CSU Fullerton has allowed to its opponents (44.4%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Steiner is shooting 48.1% and averaging 12.8 points for the Titans. Madelynn Muniz is averaging 5.7 points.

Maya Hernandez is shooting 50.7% and averaging 16.2 points for the Lions. Lawson is averaging 11.6 points.

