Lawrence, Frager fuel unbeaten Nebraska past New Mexico 84–72

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Jamarques Lawrence scored 21 points, Rienk Mast added 17, and Nebraska stayed unbeaten with an 84–72…

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Jamarques Lawrence scored 21 points, Rienk Mast added 17, and Nebraska stayed unbeaten with an 84–72 win over New Mexico on Friday night.

Mast went 6-for-12 from the field and 4 of 5 at the line while adding four rebounds and two assists for the Cornhuskers (5–0). Lawrence hit 4 of 7 from 3-point range, and reserve wing Braden Frager poured in 20 points on 6-of-8 shooting, including four 3s, to anchor a 27-point bench showing.

Nebraska led 43–25 at halftime behind nine made 3-pointers and crisp ball movement. New Mexico (3–2) surged early in the second half as Antonio Chol and Jake Hall combined for four 3s, and a Luke Haupt corner triple cut the margin to 51–47 with 12:31 left.

The Huskers steadied themselves with a 10–4 stretch. Lawrence buried a right-wing 3 and Mast scored inside to regain control. Sandfort’s layup and 3, followed by two Frager buckets and a Mast jumper stretched it to 71–58 and effectively shut the door.

Hall led the Lobos with 20 points and six 3-pointers. Chol scored 12, and Buljan added 11 points and seven rebounds for a New Mexico group that shot 13 of 44 from deep. ___ Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here and here (AP News mobile app). AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.