Lawal’s 20, Hansberry’s 19 power Virginia Tech past Charleston Southern 98-67

BLACKSBURG, Va. (AP) — Tobi Lawal scored 20 points, Amani Hansberry added 19 points, and Virginia Tech started their season…

BLACKSBURG, Va. (AP) — Tobi Lawal scored 20 points, Amani Hansberry added 19 points, and Virginia Tech started their season with a 98-67 victory over Charleston Southern on Monday.

The Hokies have now won ten consecutive opening-night games, a streak going back to the 2016-17 season.

Lawal, one of just four returners for Virginia Tech, was 5-for-10 from the field and 10-for-12 on free throws.

After a three-pointer from the Buccaneers cut their deficit to single-digits early in the second half, the Hokies erupted to a 19-0 run that stretched almost six minutes of game time and extended their lead to 28 points.

Hansberry, a transfer from West Virginia, also collected 13 rebounds, 2 steals, and a block in his Hokie debut. Jailen Bedford, who arrived from UNLV, chipped in with 13 points and five rebounds.

Neoklis Avdalas scored eight points and dished out nine assists in his collegiate debut.

Brycen Blaine led the Buccaneers with 22 points on 7-for-21 shooting. He was 6-for-12 from three-point range, and also hauled in eight rebounds. ___ Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here and here (AP News mobile app). AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.