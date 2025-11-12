Lattimore scores 38 as North Carolina Central knocks off Bluefield State 77-61

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Gage Lattimore scored 38 points as North Carolina Central beat Bluefield State 77-61 on Wednesday. Lattimore…

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Gage Lattimore scored 38 points as North Carolina Central beat Bluefield State 77-61 on Wednesday.

Lattimore shot 12 of 17 from the field, including 9 for 12 from 3-point range, and went 5 for 5 from the line for the Eagles (1-3). Khouri Carvey scored 21 points and added 10 rebounds and three steals.

Pharoah Lassiter led the Big Blues in scoring, finishing with 16 points and two steals. Anthony Davenport added 15 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

