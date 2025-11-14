Lattimore leads North Carolina Central against No. 18 North Carolina after 38-point game

North Carolina Central Eagles (1-3) at North Carolina Tar Heels (3-0) Chapel Hill, North Carolina; Friday, 9 p.m. EST BETMGM…

North Carolina Central Eagles (1-3) at North Carolina Tar Heels (3-0)

Chapel Hill, North Carolina; Friday, 9 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tar Heels -34.5; over/under is 160.5

BOTTOM LINE: North Carolina Central takes on No. 18 North Carolina after Gage Lattimore scored 38 points in North Carolina Central’s 77-61 win over the Bluefield State Big Blues.

North Carolina went 23-14 overall a season ago while going 12-3 at home. The Tar Heels gave up 74.7 points per game while committing 17.1 fouls last season.

North Carolina Central went 7-9 in MEAC action and 2-13 on the road a season ago. The Eagles averaged 78.8 points per game while allowing opponents to score 75.8 last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.