Lattimore leads North Carolina Central against Dayton after 21-point outing

North Carolina Central Eagles (2-4) at Dayton Flyers (4-1) Dayton, Ohio; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: North Carolina Central…

North Carolina Central Eagles (2-4) at Dayton Flyers (4-1)

Dayton, Ohio; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: North Carolina Central visits Dayton after Gage Lattimore scored 21 points in North Carolina Central’s 123-67 victory against the Toccoa Falls Screaming Eagles.

The Flyers have gone 3-0 at home. Dayton is ninth in the A-10 with 22.6 defensive rebounds per game led by Amael L’Etang averaging 6.0.

The Eagles are 0-4 on the road. North Carolina Central is sixth in the MEAC with 19.8 defensive rebounds per game led by Khouri Carvey averaging 4.7.

Dayton is shooting 47.9% from the field this season, 1.0 percentage point higher than the 46.9% North Carolina Central allows to opponents. North Carolina Central averages 8.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.6 fewer makes per game than Dayton allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Javon Bennett is scoring 18.4 points per game with 2.4 rebounds and 3.8 assists for the Flyers. Deshayne Montgomery is averaging 14.8 points and 5.0 rebounds while shooting 58.7%.

Lattimore is shooting 54.2% from beyond the arc with 4.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Eagles, while averaging 21.5 points. Carvey is averaging 14.7 points and 7.5 rebounds.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.