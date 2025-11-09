Lattimore leads North Carolina Central against Appalachian State after 25-point game

North Carolina Central Eagles (0-2) at Appalachian State Mountaineers (1-1) Boone, North Carolina; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

North Carolina Central Eagles (0-2) at Appalachian State Mountaineers (1-1)

Boone, North Carolina; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mountaineers -8.5; over/under is 132.5

BOTTOM LINE: North Carolina Central takes on Appalachian State after Gage Lattimore scored 25 points in North Carolina Central’s 81-62 loss to the Virginia Cavaliers.

Appalachian State finished 10-4 at home a season ago while going 17-14 overall. The Mountaineers averaged 67.8 points per game last season, 29.2 in the paint, 10.5 off of turnovers and 5.9 on fast breaks.

North Carolina Central finished 7-9 in MEAC action and 2-13 on the road last season. The Eagles averaged 15.8 assists per game on 27.7 made field goals last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

