Latson leads No. 2 South Carolina against Bowling Green after 20-point performance

Bowling Green Falcons (1-0) at South Carolina Gamecocks (1-0) Columbia, South Carolina; Friday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No. 2…

Bowling Green Falcons (1-0) at South Carolina Gamecocks (1-0)

Columbia, South Carolina; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 2 South Carolina hosts Bowling Green after Ta’Niya Latson scored 20 points in South Carolina’s 94-54 win against the Grand Canyon Antelopes.

South Carolina finished 35-4 overall with a 16-1 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Gamecocks shot 46.5% from the field and 33.9% from 3-point range last season.

Bowling Green went 5-10 on the road and 18-13 overall last season. The Falcons shot 44.8% from the field and 35.6% from 3-point range last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.