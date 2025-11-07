Latson leads No. 2 South Carolina against Bowling Green after 20-point game

Bowling Green Falcons (1-0) at South Carolina Gamecocks (1-0) Columbia, South Carolina; Friday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No. 2…

Bowling Green Falcons (1-0) at South Carolina Gamecocks (1-0)

Columbia, South Carolina; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 2 South Carolina hosts Bowling Green after Ta’Niya Latson scored 20 points in South Carolina’s 94-54 victory over the Grand Canyon Antelopes.

South Carolina went 35-4 overall with a 16-1 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Gamecocks averaged 79.1 points per game last season, 13.1 from the free-throw line and 17.1 from 3-point range.

Bowling Green went 18-13 overall last season while going 5-10 on the road. The Falcons averaged 15.5 assists per game on 25.7 made field goals last season.

