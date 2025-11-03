Latson leads new-look No. 2 South Carolina to opening blowout over Grand Canyon 94-54

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Ta’Niya Latson scored 20 points in her South Carolina debut to lead the second-ranked Gamecocks to…

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Ta’Niya Latson scored 20 points in her South Carolina debut to lead the second-ranked Gamecocks to a 94-54 victory over Grand Canyon to start the season Monday night.

It was the 15th straight opening victory under coach Dawn Staley and Latson, who led the country in scoring at Florida State last season, was front and center. She scored the game’s opening bucket, then had a nifty drive for a layup a few moments later as the Gamecocks (1-0) took a 7-0 lead in the win over the overmatched Lopes (0-1).

South Carolina was up double digits less than five minutes in and gradually built the lead to 60-31 at the break. The Gamecocks kept pushing throughout as Staley looked for the right combination on her 10-woman roster that includes four newcomers, including Latson.

Staley played all 10 on a roster shortened by a season-long injury to Southeastern Conference tournament MVP Chloe Kitts, Ashlyn Watkins decision to withdraw from school to continue her injury rehab and MiLaysia Fulwiley’s transfer to LSU.

None of that mattered against Grand Canyon, who struggled to keep up with the faster, taller Gamecocks.

The news wasn’t all bad for Grand Canyon. First-year coach Winston Gandy and assistant Chloe Rice were given Southeastern Conference championship rings in a pregame ceremony for their time on the Gamecocks and Chloe Mann had a pair of four-point plays in the second quarter.

Ale’jah Douglas led the Lopes with 16 points.

Tessa Johnson added 19 points for South Carolina, which figures to have a tougher time in next year’s opener. As part of a Paris double-header, the Gamecocks will start the 2026-27 season in the City of Lights against Maryland.

Up next

Grand Canyon opens its home season against Idaho State on Saturday night.

South Carolina plays at home against Bowling Green on Friday night.

