Larry Olayinka scores 25 to lead Florida International to 101-49 win over NAIA’s Florida National

The Associated Press

November 3, 2025, 11:05 PM

MIAMI (AP) — Larry Olayinka’s 25 points helped Florida International cruise to a 101-49 victory over NAIA member Florida National in a season opener on Monday night.

Olayinka added seven rebounds and six steals for the Panthers. Zawdie Jackson scored 19 points, shooting 8 of 9 (3 for 3 from 3-point range). Corey Stephenson had 16 points.

The Conquistadors were led in scoring by Jeremy Arnum, who finished with 10 points and six rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

