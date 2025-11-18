Langham scores 18 points to lead Holy Cross 68-49 over Holy Cross

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Isaiah Langham poured in 18 points and Adrian Uchidiuno scored 16 off the bench to help…

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Isaiah Langham poured in 18 points and Adrian Uchidiuno scored 16 off the bench to help Brown defeat Holy Cross 68-49 on Tuesday.

Langham shot 7 for 16, including 2 for 7 from beyond the arc for the Bears (1-4). Uchidiuno was 6 of 9 (4 for 6 from 3-point range). N’famara Dabo had 11 points.

Joe Nugent led the way for the Crusaders (1-4) with 17 points on 6-of-12 shooting with six rebounds. Gabe Warren added 13 points and four steals for Holy Cross.

Brown took the lead with 1:19 into the first half and did not trail again. Langham led with nine points in the first half to help put them up 37-21 at the break. Brown extended its lead to 64-41 during the second half, fueled by a 10-0 scoring run. Langham scored a team-high nine points in the second half.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.