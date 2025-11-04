Lane scores 15 off the bench, San Diego downs Occidental 88-59

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Toneari Lane led San Diego past Occidental on Tuesday with 15 points off of the bench…

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Toneari Lane led San Diego past Occidental on Tuesday with 15 points off of the bench in an 88-59 victory.

Lane went 5 of 8 from the field (5 for 7 from 3-point range) for the Toreros (1-0). Tim Moore Jr. finished 6 of 10 from the floor to add 13 points. D’Arrae Goodwin shot 4 for 8, including 2 for 4 from beyond the arc to finish with 10 points.

The Tigers were led in scoring by Nasir Luna, who finished with 11 points and three steals. Alex McCleery Brown added 11 points and two steals for Occidental.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

