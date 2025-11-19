Lands leads Middle Tennessee against No. 7 Michigan after 23-point game

Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (3-0) at Michigan Wolverines (3-0) Ann Arbor, Michigan; Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wolverines…

Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (3-0) at Michigan Wolverines (3-0)

Ann Arbor, Michigan; Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wolverines -27.5; over/under is 157.5

BOTTOM LINE: Middle Tennessee plays No. 7 Michigan after Kamari Lands scored 23 points in Middle Tennessee’s 77-72 victory against the Evansville Purple Aces.

Michigan went 27-10 overall with a 13-3 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Wolverines allowed opponents to score 71.5 points per game and shoot 40.1% from the field last season.

Middle Tennessee finished 22-12 overall a season ago while going 8-5 on the road. The Blue Raiders averaged 13.3 points off of turnovers, 11.7 second-chance points and 24.8 bench points last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

