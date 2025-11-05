Lands’ 21 points lead Middle Tennessee over Milligan 100-51

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (AP) — Kamari Lands scored 21 points to help Middle Tennessee defeat Milligan 100-51 on Wednesday. Lands went…

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (AP) — Kamari Lands scored 21 points to help Middle Tennessee defeat Milligan 100-51 on Wednesday.

Lands went 9 of 12 from the field (2 for 3 from 3-point range) for the Blue Raiders (1-0). Jahvin Carter scored 12 points while shooting 5 for 10, including 2 for 5 from beyond the arc and added eight assists and four steals. Chris Loofe had 10 points and shot 3 of 6 from the field and 2 for 4 from the line.

The Buffs were led by Liviu Anton, who recorded 12 points. Milligan also got 11 points from Elijah Bredwood.

Middle Tennessee took the lead with 18:37 left in the first half and did not trail again. Lands led his team in scoring with 13 points in the first half to help put them up 48-26 at the break. Middle Tennessee extended its lead to 74-37 during the second half, fueled by a 21-2 scoring run. Carter scored a team-high 10 points in the second half.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.