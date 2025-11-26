Landon Lewis’ 17 points help Brown take down New Hampshire 59-47

DURHAM, N.H. (AP) — Landon Lewis’ 17 points helped Brown defeat New Hampshire 59-47 on Wednesday. Lewis had seven rebounds…

DURHAM, N.H. (AP) — Landon Lewis’ 17 points helped Brown defeat New Hampshire 59-47 on Wednesday.

Lewis had seven rebounds for the Bears (3-5). Brady Loughlin also scored 17 points and Adrian Uchidiuno finished with 13 points.

The Wildcats (2-5) were led by Jack Graham, who finished with 14 points and two steals. Belal El Shakery added 10 points and six rebounds for New Hampshire.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

