Lake scores 22, Oregon State takes down UIC 76-73

CORVALLIS, Ore. (AP) — Josiah Lake’s 22 points helped Oregon State defeat UIC 76-73 on Friday. Lake had eight rebounds…

CORVALLIS, Ore. (AP) — Josiah Lake’s 22 points helped Oregon State defeat UIC 76-73 on Friday.

Lake had eight rebounds and three steals for the Beavers (2-0). Matija Samar scored 11 points while going 2 of 8 from the floor, including 1 for 6 from 3-point range, and 6 for 6 from the line and added six rebounds and six assists. Johan Munch finished 4 of 8 from the field to finish with nine points, while adding 10 rebounds.

The Flames (1-1) were led by Ahmad Henderson II, who recorded 18 points and seven steals. Jayce Nathaniel added 16 points, seven rebounds and two steals for UIC. Andy Johnson also had 15 points.

Oregon State went into halftime ahead of UIC 42-37. Lake scored 10 points in the half. Jorge Diaz Graham’s jump shot with 2:43 left in the second half gave Oregon State the lead for good at 69-68.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.