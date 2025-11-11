Lake leads Oregon State against North Texas after 22-point outing

North Texas Mean Green (3-0) at Oregon State Beavers (2-0) Corvallis, Oregon; Wednesday, 9:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Oregon State…

North Texas Mean Green (3-0) at Oregon State Beavers (2-0)

Corvallis, Oregon; Wednesday, 9:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Oregon State hosts North Texas after Josiah Lake scored 22 points in Oregon State’s 76-73 win against the UIC Flames.

Oregon State went 20-13 overall last season while going 15-3 at home. The Beavers gave up 69.0 points per game while committing 15.8 fouls last season.

North Texas finished 27-9 overall with an 8-5 record on the road a season ago. The Mean Green averaged 68.0 points per game last season, 14.3 from the free-throw line and 20.7 from beyond the arc.

