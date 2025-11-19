Lafayette to visit Wagner Thursday

Lafayette Leopards (2-3) at Wagner Seahawks (1-3) Staten Island, New York; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Wagner faces Lafayette.…

Lafayette Leopards (2-3) at Wagner Seahawks (1-3)

Staten Island, New York; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Wagner faces Lafayette.

Wagner went 8-21 overall a season ago while going 6-7 at home. The Seahawks averaged 14.1 points off of turnovers, 9.1 second-chance points and bench points last season.

The Leopards are 1-2 on the road. Lafayette is ninth in the Patriot with 11.2 assists per game led by Talia Zurinskas averaging 3.0.

