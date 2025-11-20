Lafayette takes on Stonehill, looks to halt 3-game slide

Lafayette Leopards (1-4) at Stonehill Skyhawks (1-5) South Easton, Massachusetts; Friday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Lafayette aims to end…

Lafayette Leopards (1-4) at Stonehill Skyhawks (1-5)

South Easton, Massachusetts; Friday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Lafayette aims to end its three-game skid with a victory against Stonehill.

The Skyhawks have gone 1-0 in home games. Stonehill has a 1-3 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Leopards are 0-3 in road games. Lafayette gives up 80.8 points to opponents while being outscored by 10.4 points per game.

Stonehill scores 68.7 points per game, 12.1 fewer points than the 80.8 Lafayette allows. Lafayette averages 70.4 points per game, 3.4 fewer than the 73.8 Stonehill gives up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hermann Koffi averages 4.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Skyhawks, scoring 18.0 points while shooting 45.3% from beyond the arc. Raymond Espinal-Guzman is shooting 43.1% and averaging 9.8 points.

Caleb Williams is averaging 17.2 points for the Leopards. Andrew Phillips is averaging 15.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

