Lafayette Leopards to take on the Le Moyne Dolphins Sunday

Le Moyne Dolphins (0-1) at Lafayette Leopards (0-2)

Easton, Pennsylvania; Sunday, 11 a.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Lafayette hosts Le Moyne.

Lafayette went 10-21 overall last season while going 6-9 at home. The Leopards averaged 11.2 assists per game on 20.7 made field goals last season.

Le Moyne went 1-15 on the road and 7-24 overall a season ago. The Dolphins allowed opponents to score 69.0 points per game and shot 43.6% from the field last season.

