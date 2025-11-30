Lafayette hosts Rivera-Torres and Monmouth

Monmouth Hawks (3-4) at Lafayette Leopards (2-6) Easton, Pennsylvania; Sunday, 2:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Monmouth faces Lafayette after Jason…

Monmouth Hawks (3-4) at Lafayette Leopards (2-6)

Easton, Pennsylvania; Sunday, 2:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Monmouth faces Lafayette after Jason Rivera-Torres scored 21 points in Monmouth’s 83-79 loss to the Le Moyne Dolphins.

The Leopards are 2-2 in home games. Lafayette is eighth in the Patriot League scoring 67.5 points while shooting 39.5% from the field.

The Hawks have gone 0-3 away from home. Monmouth has a 1-2 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

Lafayette is shooting 39.5% from the field this season, 3.0 percentage points lower than the 42.5% Monmouth allows to opponents. Monmouth averages 73.9 points per game, equal to what Lafayette gives up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Caleb Williams is scoring 16.3 points per game and averaging 4.0 rebounds for the Leopards. Andrew Phillips is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers.

Justin Ray is shooting 42.9% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Hawks, while averaging 12.3 points. Stefanos Spartalis is averaging 13.6 points and 5.9 rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.