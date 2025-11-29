Lafayette faces NJIT on 4-game win streak

Lafayette Leopards (4-3) at NJIT Highlanders (6-2) Newark, New Jersey; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Lafayette will try to…

Lafayette Leopards (4-3) at NJIT Highlanders (6-2)

Newark, New Jersey; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Lafayette will try to keep its four-game win streak alive when the Leopards take on NJIT.

The Highlanders are 3-1 on their home court. NJIT is sixth in the America East in team defense, giving up 63.5 points while holding opponents to 38.3% shooting.

The Leopards are 3-2 in road games. Lafayette is fourth in the Patriot scoring 64.6 points per game and is shooting 39.9%.

NJIT’s average of 7.5 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.5 more made shots on average than the 7.0 per game Lafayette allows. Lafayette averages 8.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.1 more made shots on average than the 5.3 per game NJIT gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Olivia Kulyk is scoring 14.8 points per game with 4.8 rebounds and 0.9 assists for the Highlanders. Marissa Gingrich is averaging 14.8 points and 3.6 rebounds while shooting 50.5%.

Teresa Kiewiet is scoring 13.8 points per game and averaging 5.6 rebounds for the Leopards. Haylie Adamski is averaging 12.6 points and 3.0 rebounds.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.