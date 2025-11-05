Lafayette defeats Dickinson 79-44

EASTON, Pa. (AP) — Caleb Williams had 16 points in Lafayette’s 79-44 win against Dickinson on Wednesday. Andrew Phillips added…

EASTON, Pa. (AP) — Caleb Williams had 16 points in Lafayette’s 79-44 win against Dickinson on Wednesday.

Andrew Phillips added 15 points for the Leopards (1-1).

Dane Moran led the way for the Dickinson, a Division III program, with nine points and six rebounds.

Lafayette took the lead with 13:20 remaining in the first half and did not trail again. Williams led the team in scoring with 10 points in the first half to help put them up 43-26 at the break. Lafayette extended its lead to 70-37 during the second half, fueled by a 24-2 scoring run.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.