Labaron Philon scores 22 as No. 15 Alabama beats North Dakota 91-62 in season opener

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Labaron Philon Jr. had 22 points and eight assists, Houston Mallette added 15 points and No.…

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Labaron Philon Jr. had 22 points and eight assists, Houston Mallette added 15 points and No. 15 Alabama opened the season with a 91-62 victory against North Dakota on Monday night.

Philon scored or assisted on 32 of Alabama’s 48 first-half points, more than making up for the Crimson Tide’s short-handed bench.

Alabama played without guards Aden Holloway (wrist) and Latrell Wrightsell (Achilles) and transfer forward Keitenn Bristow (ankle). Transfer guard Jalil Bethea, who injured his foot during practice in September, remained sidelined.

Those absences allowed true freshman Amari Allen and transfer Taylor Bol Bowen to start. Allen finished with 12 points, seven rebounds, five assists and three steals.

Garrett Anderson led North Dakota with 13 points. and Eli King had 11.

The Tide broke open a close game with a 19-5 run midway through the first half. Philon’s control was on display early, hitting 6 of 7 shots and assisting on five of his teammates in the first half.

The Crimson Tide’s lead never dipped below double digits after its initial run. Four players finished in double figures, including London Jemison with 12.

Turnovers remain a problem for Alabama. After finishing 268th (out of 355 teams) nationally in turnovers a year ago at 12.7 per game, the Crimson Tide committed 15 in the opener.

Up next

North Dakota hosts UC Riverside on Thursday night.

Alabama travels to No. 5 St. Johns on Saturday.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here and here (AP News mobile app). AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.