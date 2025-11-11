La Salle visits Temple after Marshall’s 26-point outing

La Salle Explorers (2-0) at Temple Owls (1-0) Philadelphia; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Owls -6.5; over/under is…

La Salle Explorers (2-0) at Temple Owls (1-0)

Philadelphia; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Owls -6.5; over/under is 150.5

BOTTOM LINE: La Salle takes on Temple after Jaeden Marshall scored 26 points in La Salle’s 73-60 win over the Monmouth Hawks.

Temple finished 17-15 overall last season while going 12-2 at home. The Owls averaged 78.8 points per game last season, 31.3 in the paint, 12.7 off of turnovers and 8.8 on fast breaks.

La Salle went 14-19 overall last season while going 2-10 on the road. The Explorers allowed opponents to score 74.7 points per game and shot 45.1% from the field last season.

