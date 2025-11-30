La Salle Explorers and the Merrimack Warriors play in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Merrimack Warriors (2-6) vs. La Salle Explorers (3-5) Philadelphia; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: La Salle takes on Merrimack…

Merrimack Warriors (2-6) vs. La Salle Explorers (3-5)

Philadelphia; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: La Salle takes on Merrimack in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

The Explorers are 3-5 in non-conference play. La Salle is fifth in the A-10 at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 68.0 points while holding opponents to 43.9% shooting.

The Warriors have a 2-6 record against non-conference oppponents. Merrimack is 1-4 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 10.6 turnovers per game.

La Salle is shooting 43.4% from the field this season, 4.5 percentage points lower than the 47.9% Merrimack allows to opponents. Merrimack’s 36.0% shooting percentage from the field this season is 7.9 percentage points lower than La Salle has allowed to its opponents (43.9%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaeden Marshall is scoring 11.9 points per game and averaging 2.9 rebounds for the Explorers. Ashton Walker is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers.

Ernest Shelton averages 3.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Warriors, scoring 16.5 points while shooting 38.2% from beyond the arc. Kevair Kennedy is averaging 13.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.