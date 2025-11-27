La Salle Explorers and the Hofstra Pride meet in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Hofstra Pride (2-3) vs. La Salle Explorers (3-3) Philadelphia; Friday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Hofstra and La Salle square…

Hofstra Pride (2-3) vs. La Salle Explorers (3-3)

Philadelphia; Friday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Hofstra and La Salle square off at The Palestra in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

The Explorers are 3-3 in non-conference play. La Salle averages 70.3 points and has outscored opponents by 2.3 points per game.

The Pride have a 2-3 record in non-conference play. Hofstra is sixth in the CAA with 10.8 offensive rebounds per game led by Victory Onuetu averaging 4.0.

La Salle is shooting 44.3% from the field this season, 0.2 percentage points higher than the 44.1% Hofstra allows to opponents. Hofstra scores 13.0 more points per game (81.0) than La Salle gives up to opponents (68.0).

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaeden Marshall is scoring 12.5 points per game and averaging 2.7 rebounds for the Explorers. Damon Strand is averaging 1.2 made 3-pointers.

Cruz Davis is averaging 19.4 points and 4.8 assists for the Pride. Preston Edmead is averaging 15 points and 5.8 assists.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.