La Salle defeats Monmouth 73-60

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Jaeden Marshall scored 26 points as La Salle beat Monmouth 73-60 on Saturday.

Marshall had five rebounds for the Explorers (2-0). Josiah Harris scored 11 points while going 4 of 8 and 3 of 4 from the free-throw line and added nine rebounds. Jerome Brewer Jr. shot 3 for 7, including 1 for 3 from beyond the arc to finish with nine points.

The Hawks (1-1) were led by Jason Rivera-Torres, who recorded 20 points, eight rebounds and three blocks. Andrew Ball added 15 points, nine rebounds and four blocks for Monmouth.

La Salle took the lead with one second left in the first half and did not trail again.

Up next

La Salle plays Tuesday against Temple on the road, and Monmouth visits Seton Hall on Thursday.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

