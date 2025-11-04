Kyle Evans scores 22 as UC Irvine begins season with 125-49 romp over Bethesda

IRVINE, Calif. (AP) — Kyle Evans’ 22 points helped UC Irvine defeat Bethesda 125-49 on Monday night in a season…

IRVINE, Calif. (AP) — Kyle Evans’ 22 points helped UC Irvine defeat Bethesda 125-49 on Monday night in a season opener.

Evans added five rebounds for the Anteaters. Jurian Dixon had 21 points with six assists. Tama Isaac totaled 18 points, five rebounds and 10 assists.

The Flames were led by Cameron Durr, who posted 12 points. London Benford added 10 points.

