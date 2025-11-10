Kugel leads UCF against Florida A&M after 25-point game

Florida A&M Rattlers (0-2) at UCF Knights (1-1) Orlando, Florida; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: UCF takes on Florida…

Florida A&M Rattlers (0-2) at UCF Knights (1-1)

Orlando, Florida; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UCF takes on Florida A&M after Riley Kugel scored 25 points in UCF’s 105-93 loss to the Vanderbilt Commodores.

UCF went 13-5 at home last season while going 20-17 overall. The Knights allowed opponents to score 80.4 points per game and shoot 45.0% from the field last season.

Florida A&M finished 11-9 in SWAC play and 4-13 on the road a season ago. The Rattlers allowed opponents to score 75.3 points per game and shot 44.4% from the field last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

