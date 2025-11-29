Krivas scores 20, No. 2 Arizona overwhelms Norfolk State inside for 98-61 win

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Motiejus Krivas scored 20 points, Koa Peat added 16 and No. 2 Arizona overpowered Norfolk State…

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Motiejus Krivas scored 20 points, Koa Peat added 16 and No. 2 Arizona overpowered Norfolk State 98-61 on Saturday.

The Wildcats (7-0) are one of the tallest teams in Division I and used it to their advantage against the Spartans (4-5).

Coming off a 30-point win over Denver on Monday, Arizona shot 56% from the floor, had a 58-24 advantage in the paint and shot 32 of 46 on free throws. The Wildcats also had 17 more rebounds and 20 assists on 32 made baskets.

Anthony Dell’Orso added 16 points and Krivas shot 7 of 8 from the floor.

Anthony McComb III led Norfolk State with 19 points.

NO. 25 INDIANA 100, BETHUNE-COOKMAN 56

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — Tucker DeVries scored 12 of his 20 points in the first half and Lamar Wilkerson added 18 points as Indiana routed Bethune-Cookman.

The Hoosiers are 7-0 for the first time since last making the NCAA Tournament following the 2022-23 season, 50 years after posting the last perfect record in men’s college basketball. DeVries also finished with five assists and five 3-pointers as the Hoosiers hit the 100-point mark for the third time this season.

Sam Alexis, Nick Dorn and Trent Sisley each added 14 points off the bench and Alexis also had eight rebounds as Indiana retained its distinction as the only unbeaten Football Bowl Subdivision school that also has unbeaten men’s and women’s basketball teams.

Jakobi Heady had 15 points and eight rebounds to lead Bethune-Cookman (2-6), which has lost four its last five games. Daniel Rouzan finished with 10 points and was the only other Wildcats player to reach double figures.

