Kraus leads Southern Illinois against Missouri after 20-point game

Southern Illinois Salukis (1-1) at Missouri Tigers (3-1)

Columbia, Missouri; Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Southern Illinois takes on Missouri after Alayna Kraus scored 20 points in Southern Illinois’ 85-60 loss to the Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons.

Missouri went 10-9 at home last season while going 14-18 overall. The Tigers averaged 12.6 assists per game on 24.9 made field goals last season.

Southern Illinois finished 2-13 on the road and 4-26 overall a season ago. The Salukis averaged 57.7 points per game last season, 28.3 in the paint, 12.2 off of turnovers and 7.0 on fast breaks.

