Koree Cotton leads UT Rio Grande Valley past Southwestern Adventist 110-53

The Associated Press

November 17, 2025, 11:40 PM

EDINBURG, Texas (AP) — Koree Cotton’s 18 points helped UT Rio Grande Valley defeat Southwestern Adventist 110-53 on Monday night.

Cotton also contributed three steals for the Vaqueros (2-2). Dane Christensen scored 17 points while going 6 of 12 (3 for 5 from 3-point range) and added 10 rebounds. Jaylen Washington had 14 points and shot 5 for 7, including 2 for 4 from beyond the arc.

The Knights were led in scoring by Ruben Doria, who finished with 19 points and three steals. Southwestern Adventist also got 12 points from Andre Guajardo Mancilla.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

