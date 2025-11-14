Konieczny leads FGCU against Chattanooga after 24-point outing

Chattanooga Mocs (1-2) at Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (1-2) Fort Myers, Florida; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: FGCU plays…

Chattanooga Mocs (1-2) at Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (1-2)

Fort Myers, Florida; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: FGCU plays Chattanooga after J.R. Konieczny scored 24 points in FGCU’s 95-94 loss to the Georgia Southern Eagles.

FGCU finished 19-15 overall a season ago while going 11-5 at home. The Eagles averaged 72.2 points per game last season, 9.3 on free throws and 23.7 from 3-point range.

Chattanooga finished 29-9 overall with a 12-5 record on the road a season ago. The Mocs averaged 79.7 points per game last season, 13.5 on free throws and 29.4 from deep.

