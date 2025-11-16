Koffi leads Stonehill against No. 16 Iowa State after 21-point game

Stonehill Skyhawks (1-4) at Iowa State Cyclones (3-0) Ames, Iowa; Monday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Stonehill visits No. 16…

Stonehill Skyhawks (1-4) at Iowa State Cyclones (3-0)

Ames, Iowa; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Stonehill visits No. 16 Iowa State after Hermann Koffi scored 21 points in Stonehill’s 74-63 loss to the Loyola (MD) Greyhounds.

Iowa State finished 25-10 overall with a 15-2 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Cyclones allowed opponents to score 68.3 points per game and shoot 42.0% from the field last season.

The Skyhawks are 0-3 in road games. Stonehill averages 71.0 points and has outscored opponents by 1.6 points per game.

