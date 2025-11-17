Koffi leads Stonehill against No. 16 Iowa State after 21-point game

Stonehill Skyhawks (1-4) at Iowa State Cyclones (3-0) Ames, Iowa; Monday, 8 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cyclones -35.5; over/under…

Stonehill Skyhawks (1-4) at Iowa State Cyclones (3-0)

Ames, Iowa; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cyclones -35.5; over/under is 146.5

BOTTOM LINE: Stonehill visits No. 16 Iowa State after Hermann Koffi scored 21 points in Stonehill’s 74-63 loss to the Loyola (MD) Greyhounds.

Iowa State went 15-2 at home a season ago while going 25-10 overall. The Cyclones averaged 19.4 points off of turnovers, 11.5 second-chance points and 22.6 bench points last season.

The Skyhawks have gone 0-3 away from home. Stonehill is third in the NEC giving up 69.4 points while holding opponents to 38.8% shooting.

