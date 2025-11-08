Klaczek’s 25 lead Elon over UNC Greensboro 92-90 in OT

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Kacper Klaczek scored 25 points to lead Elon and Bryson Cokley converted the game-winning free throws…

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Kacper Klaczek scored 25 points to lead Elon and Bryson Cokley converted the game-winning free throws with 21 seconds remaining in overtime as the Phoenix defeated UNC Greensboro 92-90 on Saturday.

Klaczek, who also had added 13 rebounds for the Phoenix (2-0), hit a 3-pointer in the final seconds of regulation to send the game to overtime. Chandler Cuthrell scored 20 points while going 6 of 12 from the floor and 8 for 11 from the line and added 10 rebounds. Cokley went 4 of 10 from the field to finish with 11 points.

The Spartans (0-2) were led in scoring by Donald Whitehead Jr., who finished with 18 points. UNC Greensboro also got 16 points from KJ Younger. Clinton Efinda had 14 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.