Kinsey leads Denver against Montana State after 23-point outing

The Associated Press

November 8, 2025, 4:42 AM

Denver Pioneers (0-2) at Montana State Bobcats (1-1)

Bozeman, Montana; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Denver visits Montana State after Logan Kinsey scored 23 points in Denver’s 84-70 loss to the Washington Huskies.

Montana State went 11-3 at home last season while going 15-18 overall. The Bobcats shot 45.5% from the field and 34.0% from 3-point range last season.

Denver finished 11-21 overall last season while going 3-12 on the road. The Pioneers allowed opponents to score 77.6 points per game and shot 47.9% from the field last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

