Kinsey leads Denver against Montana State after 23-point outing

Denver Pioneers (0-2) at Montana State Bobcats (1-1)
Bozeman, Montana; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: Denver visits Montana State after Logan Kinsey scored 23 points in Denver’s 84-70 loss to the Washington Huskies.
Montana State went 11-3 at home last season while going 15-18 overall. The Bobcats shot 45.5% from the field and 34.0% from 3-point range last season.
Denver finished 11-21 overall last season while going 3-12 on the road. The Pioneers allowed opponents to score 77.6 points per game and shot 47.9% from the field last season.
