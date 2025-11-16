Kingston Flemings scores 22 as No. 1 Houston holds off No. 22 Auburn 73-72

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Freshman point guard Kingston Flemings scored 22 points, Chris Cenac Jr. had 18 points and nine…

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Freshman point guard Kingston Flemings scored 22 points, Chris Cenac Jr. had 18 points and nine rebounds and top-ranked Houston held on for a 73-72 victory over No. 22 Auburn on Sunday.

In a matchup of Final Four teams from last season, the Cougars (4-0) led throughout the second half, building multiple eight-point margins. Auburn (3-1) rallied behind a raucous neutral-site home crowd and had two chances to take the lead on the final possession. Two driving attempts by Tahaad Pettiford were nixed by Houston’s defense, including a block by Flemings. Auburn’s out-of-bounds lob play with 1 second left was batted away at the rim.

Keyshawn Hall led the Tigers with 20 points and 11 rebounds — his third consecutive double-double — though he made only 6 of 16 shots. He wasn’t around for the climactic possession. He injured his right foot after being fouled with 4:14 left. He sank two free throws before hobbling to the bench.

Steven Pearl lost his first game since taking over Auburn’s program after his father, Bruce, retired in September.

Pettiford scored 15 points on 5-of-14 shooting, while Auburn’s Kevin Overton scored 13 points.

Houston’s Emanuel Sharp added 13 points and Milos Uzan scored 11.

The Tigers held a massive edge in free-throw attempts, but didn’t fully capitalize, making 21 of 33 to the Cougars’ 10 of 12.

After scoring 90-plus points in their first three wins over mid-major competition, the Tigers found themselves suffocated by Houston’s gritty defense. They shot 39% compared with 43% by the Cougars.

Flemings poured in 18 first-half points, including a late 3 that put Houston up 39-35 heading into the locker room. He didn’t score again until 5:54 remained in the game, making a driving layup that gave the Cougars a 66-62 cushion.

