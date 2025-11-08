Kingston Flemings scores 20, No. 2 Houston beats Towson 65-48

HOUSTON (AP) — Kingston Flemings scored 20 points, Joseph Tugler added 15 points and eight rebounds and No. 2 Houston…

HOUSTON (AP) — Kingston Flemings scored 20 points, Joseph Tugler added 15 points and eight rebounds and No. 2 Houston defeated Towson 65-48 on Saturday.

Flemings finished 8 of 10 from the field, and Tugler shot 7 of 14. while Houston (2-0) shot 42%. Milos Uzan had 11 points and six assists for the Cougars, who forced 18 turnovers and converted them into 22 points.

Jack Doumbia had 16 points and seven rebounds, Dylan Williamson added 13 points and Tyler Tejada finished with 11 points and eight rebounds for Towson (1-1).

Towson stayed with Houston for most of the game but several long scoreless stretches in the first and second halves were too much.

Leading 51-46 with nine minutes left, Houston went on a 14-0 run to up the lead to 19 with just under a minute remaining on a jumper by Chris Cenac Jr.

Houston used a 17-0 run over a 7½ minute stretch of the first half to open up a 19-5 lead on Mercy Miller’s 3-pointer with 10:42 remaining, but the Tigers clawed back to cut the lead to 30-26 on a layup by Tejada with a minute left in the half. The Cougars led 33-26 at halftime.

Up next

Towson hosts Wilson College on Tuesday night.

Houston hosts Oakland on Wednesday night.

