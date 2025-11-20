Kingston Flemings scores 18 and No. 2 Houston beats Rider 91-45

HOUSTON (AP) — Kingston Flemings scored 18 points on 8-for-10 shooting, Emanuel Sharp added 15 points, and No. 2 Houston…

HOUSTON (AP) — Kingston Flemings scored 18 points on 8-for-10 shooting, Emanuel Sharp added 15 points, and No. 2 Houston beat Rider 91-45 on Thursday night.

Mercy Miller scored 14 points off the bench, Joseph Tugler finished with 12 points and nine rebounds and Chris Cenac Jr. had 12 points for Houston (5-0).

Caleb Smith scored 13 points and Zion Cruz added nine points for Rider (1-3), which shot 31% and was 4 of 17 on 3-pointers.

Flemings had 14 points on 6-of-6 shooting in the first half as Houston built a 47-25 halftime lead. Houston shot 8 of 11 from the field to start the game and shot 59% in the first half in building its halftime lead.

Houston jumped to a 17-2 lead on a layup by Flemings with 15:19 remaining in the first half, and the lead never dipped below 11 points the rest of the way

The Cougars shot 56% and were 10 of 26 on 3-pointers for the game. Houston forced 23 turnovers and converted them into 33 points.

Up next

Rider: Hosts Coppin State on Tuesday night.

Houston: Faces Syracuse on Monday in the first of three games at the Players Era Championship in Las Vegas.

