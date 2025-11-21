King scores 21 as Alabama State defeats IU Indianapolis 101-80 at Air Force Classic

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — R’Chaun King scored 21 points as Alabama State beat IU Indianapolis 101-80 on Friday at…

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — R’Chaun King scored 21 points as Alabama State beat IU Indianapolis 101-80 on Friday at the Air Force Classic.

King added five rebounds for the Hornets (3-3). Asjon Anderson added 19 points while shooting 4 for 12 (3 for 8 from 3-point range) and 8 of 8 from the free-throw line while they also had seven assists. Micah Simpsom shot 5 for 10 (2 for 5 from 3-point range) and 5 of 7 from the free-throw line to finish with 17 points.

JP Dragas finished with 20 points and four assists for the Jaguars (2-5). Kameron Tinsley added 15 points, five assists and three steals for IU Indianapolis. Aiden Miller finished with 11 points and six rebounds.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.